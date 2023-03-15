Biden Administration Is Trying to Ban Gas Stoves

A Biden administration Consumer Product Safety official said that regulation of gas stoves, including a potential ban, was in the works. Conservatives (and people who like to cook) were then up in arms, but were reassured by numerous “fact checkers” that it was a false alarm. Just another right-wing fantasy: the Biden administration has no such plan. So the CSPC just made it up, apparently.

Only it turns out that the fact checkers were wrong, and the “conspiracy theorists” were right all along. Gosh, where have we heard that before? Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona reports in the Washington Examiner:

Yes, the Biden administration is coming for your gas stove. The legacy media and the Left attempted to brush off the initial gas stove controversy and outcry from the Right as nothing more than an unsubstantiated, irrational conspiracy theory. The White House even insisted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after one of his federal consumer safety officials suggested that such a ban was on the table. But, as we are seeing in so many other instances, Republicans were right all along. President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy is, in fact, pushing an extreme regulation that would effectively eliminate nearly all gas stoves. The Department of Energy is conducting this gas stove grab through a rule that would impose extreme energy performance standards on residential cooktops. The department’s proposed rule sets requirements for gas cooktops at the maximum technologically feasible or “max-tech” level. Based on the Department of Energy’s own analysis, gas cooktops at the max-tech level represent just 4% of current market share and exclude all conventional free-stand ranges.

So, hey–the Biden administration isn’t trying to ban gas stoves, just 96% of them! It looks like every “fact checker” in the liberal media fell for that dodge.

Well, to be fair, they didn’t fall for it–they were part of it.

It isn’t too late to make your voice heard, although whether the Biden administration cares what people think is another question:

This radical proposal from the Department of Energy is open for public comment. The public should tell the Biden administration to keep their hands off gas stoves. Comments can be submitted via Regulations.gov through April 3, 2023.

Rich liberals want our lives to be worse. They live off the fat of the land through various schemes, often involving taxpayer money, and occasionally–in rare instances–through their own efforts, as opposed to those of an ancestor. They are offended by the fact that you and I, if we have gainful employment, live pretty well too, here in the prosperous U. S. of A. That fact gnaws at them, and they are doing everything they can to make our lives worse. The “environment” is a huge part of their effort, as in the case of the gas stove ban.

What we see here is not a legitimate disagreement about a policy issue, it is pure self-interested evil rearing its head. Don’t let the liberals get away with it.