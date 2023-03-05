Bill Maher is Triggered Again

So when is Bill Maher going to get wise and just admit that he’s going to vote Republican and maybe even come out of the closet as a conservative (or at least a libertarian)? This week’s show ended with a typical Maher rant about “trigger warnings” (though this seems a somewhat stale topic—mocking trigger warnings is so 2018), which he correctly attributes as a product of universities.

Someday he’ll connect the dots and realize that universities are the brains trust of the Democratic Party, and thus to cut off the oxygen to university hothouses of nonsense, you need to vote Democrats out of power. C’mon Bill, you can do it.