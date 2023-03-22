Reporters Jonathan Swan and Luke Broadwater profile House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer for readers who get their news from the New York Times. Comer’s investigation of the Biden family business is therefore belittled as a look into “sinister-sounding allegations against Mr. Biden and his family.”

Were those “sinister-sounding allegations” formerly known as “Russian disinformation”? Maybe this is a step up.

“Sinister-sounding allegations” must be something like George Smathers’s legendary disparagement of his opponent as “a shameless extrovert” — something designed to fool the ignorant rubes. Indeed, that is the gist of the Times profile.

The profile features a photo of Comer in shadows with the New York Post cover regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop blown up on a poster in the back. Comer screens readers from a full viewing of the cover. The photo is an apt metaphor for the Times’s treatment of Comer and his investigation of the Biden family business.

The Times profile runs some 2500 words, but Miranda Devine is able to condense it into fewer than 280 characters for those who may want to “bottom line it,” as one or the other of the Presidents Bush might have put it.