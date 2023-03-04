Democratic Voters Really Do Love Abortion

Here in Minnesota, the DFL party is using its slim legislative majorities–one vote in the Senate–to enact a radical agenda. The new legislature’s first act was to adopt a sweeping abortion law that legalizes abortion up to and including the moment of birth.

Many observers thought that the party’s leaders had overreached. Voters, many thought, couldn’t possibly have intended such radical legislation. So my organization included a question on abortion in the poll that concluded just a few days ago. Full poll results will be included in the April issue of Thinking Minnesota, but in the meantime I am sharing this one.

Our pollster asked, “As you may know, the Minnesota legislature recently passed a bill making abortion legal in all circumstances, for any reason, with no restrictions, until the moment of birth. Do you support or oppose this new law?”

51% said they support the law, while 44% oppose it. 38% said they “strongly support” the new law, while 35% “strongly oppose” it. The seven-point margin of approval on this question closely mirrors the eight-point margin by which Governor Tim Walz was re-elected over an anti-abortion opponent.

I suppose we shouldn’t really be surprised. Last Fall, the Democrats ran on a platform of all abortion, all the time. They thought it would work, and it did. I suppose the rest of us should be disabused of the illusion that there are any Democrats left who view abortion as regrettable, but sometimes necessary.

DFLers have introduced legislation that would legalize infanticide in some circumstances. I don’t know whether the party’s leaders will decide to advance the bill or not, but if they do advance it, it will pass. And I suppose 51% of the state’s voters will approve of it.