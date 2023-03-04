Dems Keep Pushing the Limits: ‘So, what are you going to do about it?’

Over two years ago, we watched a man who was clearly in the early stages of cognitive decline win the presidency. And, although his condition has deteriorated significantly since that time, the Democratic Party is prepared to let him run for reelection if he so chooses.

Similarly, the people of Pennsylvania just elected the victim of a serious stroke, a man who struggles to understand spoken language and has difficulty speaking, to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

The Biden administration’s decision to stop enforcing U.S. immigration laws has allowed over five million immigrants to enter the country illegally. At the same time, the dangerous drugs pouring over our open southern border are killing approximately 100,000 Americans every year.

Additionally, we’re being asked to believe that diversity trumps merit in hiring decisions and that members of minority groups must be assured of equal outcomes in American society to atone for slavery. We’re told that we can change our genders at will if we think perhaps God made a mistake and put us into the wrong bodies. Worse still, minors should be allowed to make this choice without parental approval.

There was a time when any one of these scenarios would have been considered preposterous by most of us. In today’s America, few are concerned.

How did the left manage to bring about such radical change in the U.S. so quickly? It’s simple. We allowed them to.

Democrats keep pushing the boundaries as they silently dare Republicans to do something about it.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night to talk about America’s road to insanity.

They began with a discussion about Democrats’ success in carrying President Joe Biden and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), over the finish line. Neither man was fit to serve in public office. Yet both won their elections. Insane, right?

Owens made several very compelling points. “We can call these people incompetent, they are. But does incompetency matter? No. Because they’re here to serve the party. … And if they’re incompetent, that’s even better.” It makes them easier to control.

Owens told Carlson:

Their [Democrats’] final war is a war against nature. It’s a war against sanity. It makes us question our sanity. You would never think that we would be having these debates that we’re having today. That people would be telling you that it’s a wrong thing to say that an 86-year-old is old. Suddenly, we’re being attacked for this. Everything is being given an ‘ism.’ And the reason is … it is the final war and they need to make sure that they control, even language.

Carlson noted it is precisely language that must be controlled.

They’ve cowed the population, even smart people who know better, into not saying the obvious things. … Putting incompetent people in the cockpits of commercial airliners or having them perform heart surgery is insane. Like you’re insane. And those are the very things that no one is willing to say.

Owens encouraged people to speak up to Democrats.

Too many conservatives are acting like cowards. … This is how they [the Democrats] have gained so much territory. This is how we are fighting them in the school systems, how we’re fighting them in the classrooms, how we are fighting them simply to acknowledge that women can never be men and men can never be women. These are insane arguments, but they’re happening because good people sit by and say absolutely nothing while they run amok. The Democrats used to be quiet about their corruption. Now, they’re corrupt openly and they’re mocking you and what they’re really asking you is ‘What are you going to do about it?’ So what, we knew Fetterman was mentally incapacitated and we still allowed him to make it all the way to the Senate. So what, we know that Joe Biden can barely walk, we can see the early signs of dementia, and what are you going to do about it?”

Owens called on everyone to start speaking the truth and to do so boldly because, “If they win this battle, there is nothing left.” She nailed it.

We are fighting a powerful enemy. The Democratic Party has grown to include the Justice Department (and the FBI), Big Tech, and the liberal media. They all work together to carry out the party’s agenda. If there had been any lingering doubts about their collusion, the release of the Twitter Files has erased them.

The Democrats will keep on pushing their limits for as long as they can and they are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Conservatives need to open their mouths. It’s time to fight as if the future of America depends on it. Because it does.