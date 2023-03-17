Hallie Biden in family business

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer teased earlier this week that he had discovered yet another Biden in the well-known family business. It apparently didn’t take much digging. Yesterday Rep. Comer revealed that Hallie Biden is the mysterious “new” Biden family member who got paid Chinese cash in 2017. The New York Post’s Steven Nelson reports the story courtesy of Comer here: “The records show Hallie Biden received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017 from Biden family associate Rob Walker, who got $3 million on March 1, 2017, from State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.” Hallie Biden is Beau Biden’s widow and, more to the point, Hunter Biden’s girl friend at the time.

Ian Sams is the White House spokesman on these matters. He turned the volume up to 11 in his response: “After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow. Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care.”

A spokesman for Hunter Biden’s legal team modulated the tone (quoted by Nelson via Fox News): “Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a legitimate energy company in China. Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden … and nobody else.”

You can’t keep up without a scorecard. The Post separately sorts it out in Victor Nava’s story “Where the money went: The Bidens and Biden associates that received Chinese cash.”

Comer presented his current findings in a memo that he posted online. The memo is accessible online here. Comer’s memo identifies an unknown bank account denominated “Biden” that received $70,000 in payments deriving from the Chinese cash. There is more to come.