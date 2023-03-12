I Hate DST

So I woke up this morning, looked at my watch, and thought—”Hey, slept in rather late this morning!” But then the fog lifted and I remembered: those commie rat bastards robbed me of an hour! Yes—Daylight Saving Time was a Progressive-era invention, giving Progressives a literal time to move the clock forward! (Yes, we literally get to “turn the clock back” in the fall, but I wish we didn’t do it all all.)

A few memes that capture my mood: