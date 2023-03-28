Indictment Drama and 2024

Yesterday morning I was a guest on Dan Proft’s Chicago drive time radio show on AM 560 The Answer. Our conversation centered on the current drama/fiasco being overseen by Alvin Bragg and the 2024 presidential race, as discussed in this post. The Answer folks uploaded the segment to YouTube, where you can listen to it:
