Insurrection in Tennessee

Left-wing extremists violently storm the state capitol in Tennessee, disrupting the work of that state’s legislature. Let’s arrest them for insurrection and give them 11 months in solitary confinement before we bring them to trial.
🚨 BREAKING: Leftists storm the Tennessee Capitol demanding more gun control measures.
h/t: @TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/d2K0Kb5t1c
— MRCTV (@mrctv) March 30, 2023
