J.P. Sears > J.P. Morgan

I’m not sure that the proposition in the headline here is literally true, but it occurred to me today that I haven’t caught up with the great J.P. Sears for a long time, and upon checking, I discover, lo and behold, he did a new video just today about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (“Bank Collapse for Dummies”). Worth a look (8 minutes long):
“F-dick.” I like that.
Also, “Centralization is the key to all happiness and suffering.”
I seriously want to party with J.P.
