KJP on the Biden family business

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer obtained a set of records documenting $1,00,000 in payments from a Chinese energy company that were distributed to members of the Biden family. Rep. Comer summarized his findings in a memo he posted online here. I noted the story in Hallie Biden in family business.”

When a foreign reporter had the temerity to ask President Biden about it over the weekend, he commented: “That’s not true.” John posted the video here.

I wondered what KJP would have to say about it if asked at a White House press briefing. Peter Doocy (who else?) asked her yesterday (transcript here, video below). This is how it went:

Q House Oversight says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m — I’m just not going to respond to that from here. Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how — how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue. And I don’t even where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple years. And I’m just not going to get into it from here.

Absolutely stunning.