Let’s go crazy, Star Tribune edition

As we have noted a number of times, the Democrats have taken charge of Minnesota’s political branches and their political id — not id., but Freudian id — rules the roost. The Star Tribune is of course the Democrats’ public relations arm. It is therefore somewhat difficult to deduce the news in the celebratory text of Brianna Bierschbach’s story on the voting rights bill that was signed into law by Governor Walz at yesterday’s gala signing event.

See if you can spot the dog that can barely be heard in the first four paragraphs of Bierschbach’s story:

The voting rights of more than 55,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans were restored on Friday, as Gov. Tim Walz signed into law one of the largest voter expansion measures in the state in the last half century. The new law comes after two decades of advocacy from a coalition of groups that argued prohibiting felons on probation from voting excluded them from being full participants in society, sometimes even decades after they were released from jail or prison. “Today is a good day for democracy, today is a good day for justice and today is a good day for Minnesota,” the DFL governor said on Friday, surrounded by supporters of the proposal as he signed it into law. “We’re a country of second chances, and we’re a country of welcoming people back in, and the idea of not allowing those voices to have a say in the very governing of the communities they live in is simply unacceptable.”

Let us bask in the euphemism of “formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.” Not men and women or even person, but “Minnesotans.” (I’d love to get a breakdown on the male-female distribution of the benefit.)

“Formerly incarcerated” is something of a masterpiece. It should take its place with “the undocumented,” “the unhoused,” and “those suffering from a shortage of brainpower.” (Okay, the last was my contribution.)

This is the Star Tribune’s story above the fold in today’s print edition. At least the dog barks in the hard copy headline. Woo hoo! Let the celebration continue!