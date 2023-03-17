Loose Ends (213)

• Stanford University is on a roll, quickly leaving the field behind in the contest for the title of the worst university in the country.

Stanford employee Jennifer Gries lied about rapes to get revenge on coworker: DA A Stanford employee who claimed she was brutally raped on campus twice by a coworker was charged with lying as part of a revenge scheme that also put some cash in her pockets. Jennifer Gries, 25, faces felony perjury and other charges for the sham accusations, the Santa Clara District Attorney announced Wednesday. The Housing Services employee allegedly smeared her coworker because she felt he gave her “false intention” and “turned her friends against her,” according to court documents obtained by The Post. “Evidence shows that the Gries made up the stories due to being angry at a co-worker,” the DA’s office said in a release… She was cagey with cops after finding out they issued a campus alert about the reported crime but said she knew who her assailant was. Two months later, Gries reported that the same black man grabbed her arm while she was returning to her office from her lunch break and dragged her to a basement storage closet where he again raped her vaginally and anally. In both cases, Gries was awarded public money through the California Victim of Crimes

Board, the filing shows. . . Cops issued campus-wide electronic alerts, which prompted widespread fear and a protest in October by hundreds of students who marched to demand university officials do more to protect students. The reports sparked panic across the college community and had students fearfully looking “over their shoulders,” DA Jeff Rosen said.

No word yet on whether Stanford has fired her. Given Stanford’s recent track record, I suspect she’s more likely to get promoted. She seems perfect for a senior DEI position. (You think I’m joking?)

• No wonder Signature Bank failed. I was certain that this video was parody, but it turns out to be authentic:

• American news media have largely ignored the growing grassroots protests among farmers in the Netherlands, who are resisting Dutch plans to combat climate change by rationing fertilizer and shrinking the number of cattle raised in the country. Actually the plan is more draconian than that, as it involves forced sales of farmland to take it out of production, because climate fundamentalism wants to suppress agriculture that works just as much as they want to suppress energy that works. (Just ask Sri Lanka how well a similar policy worked out for them.)

So Dutch farmers did what every identifiable interest group does in a parliamentary system: they formed their own political party, Farmer-Citizen Movement Party, or BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) in Dutch. In a high-turnout election earlier this week, the BBB collected 20 percent of the vote, the largest of any party on the ballot, and 15 of 75 seats in the Dutch Senate. However, the Green Party and a left-labor party also won 15 seats, and are said likely to be part of an ideologically incoherent four-party coalition with current Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party. In other words, business as usual may continue.

This is example 12,186 of why I hate multi-party parliamentary systems.

• Kamala strikes again. You really can’t make this up:

Seriously, her worst enemy couldn’t come up with something this cringe.