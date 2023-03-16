Nope, ‘Woke’ Is Not a Polite Way of Saying the N-Word

Far-left journalist and former MSNBC contributor Touré doesn’t appreciate the Right’s use of the word “woke” to describe those who disingenuously find systemic racism lurking behind every one of social ills. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform us:

At this point woke is a slur. The way the right uses it is an undercover way of saying “those people,” or “non-white people.” It’s a polite way of saying the n-word but in this case the n-word includes Blacks, LGBTQ folks, and other marginalized groups.

Naturally, he extends the n-word to include the LGBTQ community and “other marginalized groups.”

Here’s the best response to Touré’s misguided message:

Please just f***ing tell me what term I’m allowed to use for the sweeping social and political changes you demand. You don’t get to insist that no one talks about your political project and it’s weak and pathetic that you do.

I agree that “woke” is a negative term as it is used by the right, but not in the way Touré suggests. Instead, the word describes a dangerous ideology that sees racial oppression at the root of nearly every problem in America today and insists that we reshape society and spend vast sums of money and time to atone for our sins.

Wokeness dictates (or tries to anyway) that we call mothers “birthing persons,” the homeless, “the unhoused” or “persons experiencing homelessness,” and pedophiles, “minority attracted persons.”

Equity has replaced meritocracy. It requires us to ignore merit and ensure citizens of “equal outcomes,” regardless of how hard they work.

And it demands that we judge people by the color of their skin, rather than by their character.

President Joe Biden’s victory sent wokeism into overdrive. Two years later, we are living in a country we barely recognize. This toxic ideology, which began in American universities, has crept its way into every U.S. institution. From media outlets to hospitals, advocates want the public to believe that men can get pregnant and that children should be allowed to make life-altering decisions about their gender. These same institutions consider climate change and white supremacy to be the deadliest threats we face. Our southern border sits wide open and our military struggles to meet basic recruitment quotas. In everything from sports to children’s entertainment, wokeism has become the norm. And its takeover has happened with relative ease.

The pandemic forced the public to face wokeism head-on. Parents became aware, some for the very first time, of how deeply the woke worldview had already infected public-school curricula. A middle school parent emailed me last fall to say her children’s public school had normalized “furries.” She told me: “Furries go to school acting like cats or dogs. They literally meow or woof, and their teachers must treat them like animals. They have their own litter box in the bathroom and everything.”

It almost makes me pine for the days of bullying.

This is the logical conclusion of post-modern wokeism. If nothing is objective and everything is subject to our own whims and fancies, then why can’t a child be allowed to change his gender? And if a child is allowed to change his gender, why not let him decide his species as well?

The left acts as if this insanity is reasonable and they demand that everyone else pretend with them.

Touré knows he can’t argue on substance, so he resorts to maligning those who disagree with him.

I’ll leave you with a quote from Thomas Sowell: “Historians of the future will have a hard time figuring out how so many organized groups of strident jackasses succeeded in leading us around by the nose and morally intimidating the majority into silence.”