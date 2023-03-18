Podcast: The 3WHH on Silicon Death Valley Days

John Yoo and I are off galavanting in Florida, up to all kinds of mischief and boozy dinners, so this episode was recorded sans whisky but after a lot of fine wines. So this episode really could have been called “the three Bordeaux happy hour,” plus steak.

We picked up where we left off last week, with some follow up thoughts on the defects of the criminal justice system especially when it comes to “political” offenses like protesting at the Capitol on that faraway winter day. The argument quickly degenerated into another session of beating up on John for his legal positivism. To be continued, probably, ad infinitum. . .

Then we get to the main event: who had the worst week in Silicon Valley: Stanford University, or Silicon Valley Bank, and all of its tech bro clients? More to the point, what is the role of the new Nicene Creed of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in the whole scene? Our detours take us to the controversy over Amy Wax at Penn, the San Francisco proposal for $5 million reparation payments, and lots of other related matters that summon forth our best rants ever.

So listen here, or shuffle over to our hosts at Ricochet.