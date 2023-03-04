Podcast: The 3WHH Tackles All the Major Questions

This week the Three Whisky Happy Hour tackles not only the “major questions” doctrine at the Supreme Court as it came to sight in the student loan case, but the major question about McDonald’s new (but unadvertised) triple-cheeseburger, whether the Democrats’ decision to hold their first primary of 2024 in South Carolina is a major or minor question, who is the All-Time Worst/ Most Evil Bureaucrat (it’s a close call), whether the FBI can be salvaged at all, why most of our current confusions on executive power trace back to Nixon, and finally, what’s up with “right-wing peaceniks”?

Oh, and Lucretia’s “Compleat Compendium of Morons” gets some new entries.

