Podcast: The 3WHH, Uniparty On!

The unifying theme to this week’s episode (recorded before a live Zoom audience) is that Republicans had a pretty good week, except for Sen. Mitch McConnell, who preceded falling down a stairway (Lucretia swears she didn’t push him, but we’re waiting for the video footage!) by falling for the liberal line that releasing the January 6 video footage is somehow a threat to the republic—almost as big a threat as the hapless Vikings fan who took a wrong turn and ended up becoming the Q-anon Shaman on January 6. (In other words, McConnell lost his footage over footage.) But as the longest-serving Senate leader in history, John and I manage to find some good things to say about Cocaine Mitch. (Though someone—guess who—dissents!)

From there we note the triumphs of House Republicans in this week’s various oversight hearings, which managed the neat but apparently easy trick of getting Democrats to make utter fools of themselves. But it does look like “the walls are closing in” on Dr. Fauci.

We review a couple late-breaking news stories—the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and the shameful heckling of Judge Kyle Duncan at Stanford Law—before getting to our Kamalaism of the week, and my suggestion for a buddy cop TV drama with Kamala and Hillary.

Finally, a few listeners last week thought we spent too much time celebrating the new triple-cheeseburger offering at McDonald’s, but one enterprising listener conjured up the following ode to the Golden Arches with the help of ChatGPT:

From the grill, they sizzle and pop,

Juicy patties, so round on top,

Tucked in a bun, with cheese and sauce,

McDonald’s burgers, a classic of course.



A bite of beef, so tender and warm,

Tangy pickles to add some form,

Crispy onions, a slice of tomato,

Every flavor melds, a perfect combo.



Golden fries, a side so dear,

A fountain drink, to quench and clear,

The perfect meal, for on the go,

McDonald’s burgers, a treat we all know.



For decades now, they’ve stayed the same,

A household name, with worldwide fame,

A quick and tasty bite to eat,

McDonald’s burgers, a joy to meet.

I’ll bet you can guess this week’s exit bumper music.

So listen here, or head over to the takeout window at our host kitchen at Ricochet.