Princeton stuns Arizona

I read during the day yesterday that President Biden picked Arizona to win the NCAA basketball tournament that kicked off at noon. The Biden curse promptly took effect, lifting Princeton over Arizona in the first round game a few hours later. The New York Post serves up the salient details and collects poignant comments here. The AP omits any such comments in its pallid story. Video of the game’s final four minutes are below.

I can hear the voice of Biden’s dad speaking: “Joey, I know it’s hard for you, but if you don’t know anything and have nothing to contribute, for God’s sake keep your mouth shut.”