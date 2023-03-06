Mark Moyar holds the William P. Harris Chair of Military History at Hillsdale College. He is the author of the revisionist Triumph Forsaken: The Vietnam War, 1954–1965, published in 2006 by Cambridge University Press. In January Encounter Books published the sequel, Triumph Regained: The Vietnam War, 1965-1968. The new book is reviewed for the New York Journal of books by Francis Sempa here and by Tom Glenn for the Washington Independent Review of Books here.

Perhaps most notably, Professor Moyar’s new book is reviewed for American Greatness by America’s great Victor Davis Hanson in “Refighting the Vietnam War.” VDH also spoke with Professor Moyar in the installment of his podcast this past Friday.

Moyar’s work is a powerful antidote to the gargantuan Ken Burns/Lynn Novick documentary The Vietnam War. I wrote about the documentary “The Ken Burns version” and in a follow-up series of notes. Having swallowed the discredited myths retailed by the leftist antiwar crowd at the time, I found it almost unbelievable that Burns was (to adapt a phrase from Paul Simon) still mythical after all these years.