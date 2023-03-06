Report: CNN Banned Lab Leak Investigation

Fox News reports that a “well-placed CNN insider” says the network’s then-president Jeff Zucker told staffers not to investigate the “lab leak theory” behind the origins of COVID-19 because he thought it was a “Trump talking point.”

Take it for what it is worth, since the “well-placed insider” is not identified. (Not that that would stop CNN.) But it has a ring of truth. Over the last six years, “news” coverage by liberal outlets has been driven largely by what would help or hurt Donald Trump. If it would hurt Trump–e.g., the Russia collusion hoax–then run with it, even if it is pretty obviously false. But if it would help Trump, merely by showing that an idea with which he and some of his supporters are associated–the lab leak hypothesis–is true, then deep-six it.

At the same time when the “mainstream” press was driven by political bias, it compounded the felony by colluding with the Democratic Party to suppress all non-aligned news and commentary as “misinformation” or worse, so that politically-slanted news would be the only news Americans could get.

The liberal media’s misdeeds during the Trump era have forever destroyed whatever confidence Americans once, naively, placed in those outlets.