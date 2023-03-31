The Daily Chart: Are Women Becoming More Violent?

We noted the other day that mass shootings by women are exceedingly rare, and in general violent crime is overwhelmingly male, but is this changing? Here’s one trend chart, from a study done by the Population Reference Bureau way back in 2006 (which is shortly after Mean Girls came out), that shows an significant uptick from 1980—2003:
Meanwhile, in 2020 The Guardian reported:
While crime rates in the western world have steadily declined over the past three decades, the number of young women being convicted for violent crimes in some western countries has increased significantly; law enforcement records indicate the opposite is true for their male counterparts. In other words, the gender gap is closing.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.