The Daily Chart: Our Racial Quandary

If you want to see the result of the racial division the left is deliberately stoking in the country today, check out Gallup’s last survey (from 2021) of the long-term trends in racial attitudes:

You will note that the inflection point seems to have occurred about ten years ago. Why? What happened then to sour race relations? This table from the Gallup data may provide an important clue:

I’ve had a theory, shared by Charles Murray, Michael Anton, and others, that it was the left’s disappointment in Barack Obama that sent them into their current rage. He was supposed to be the “lightworker” who would change everything. Remember, Obama himself promised to “fundamentally transform” American with his HopeAndChange lightsaber. But he didn’t even “fundamentally change” health care very much.

I suspect, by the way, that the whites in this result whose rating of Obama as “not that important” to race relations are mostly liberals. Note that whites gave up on Obama in twice the proportion as blacks.

Finally, this table is interesting, too—half of blacks don’t care much for affirmative action in college admissions. (No idea why Gallup isn’t still asking this question.)