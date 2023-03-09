The Daily Chart: Our Regulatory Orgy

The Biden Administration is proving out at the most regulation-happy administration in modern history. The Financial Times reports this week:
America leads on innovation, and Europe on regulation, or so the conventional wisdom goes. But recently, the US seems to have taken the lead in the latter. . .
From our friends at the Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University, it is clear the Biden Administration is determined to set new records for regulation:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.