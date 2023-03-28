The Daily Chart: Red vs. Blue Universities

I’m working my way up to a long article or two about the left’s freakout about the long overdue political backlash against leftist universities in states like Florida, North Carolina, and elsewhere, led primarily by Gov. DeSantis, but spreading fast to other red states. Just as we know that red states are enjoying much faster population and economic growth than blue states, I expect that what we’re going to see in time is a similar split between red state universities and blue state universities.

In fact there is evidence it is already starting to happen. Inside Higher Ed reported yesterday on the results of a study finding that “nearly one in four high school seniors said they passed up, out of political concerns, a college they would have initially considered because of its state. The trend is evident among conservatives and liberals.”

Here’s the chart:

I say good. In the fullness of time I expect, among other things, that employers will favor graduates from red state universities over blue state universities. Let the Great Sort continue.

Chaser: “University of Missouri Abandons Diversity Statements“