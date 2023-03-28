The Anthony Fauci on display in the American Masters episode that aired last week is bizarre beyond belief. I was unequal to the task of capturing the Fauci follies documented in the two-hour show, but took a stab at it in “Dr. Tony Fauci: The light and the way.”

The documentary lacks a narrator. It features the wit and wisdom of Fauci for nearly two hours. His self-portrait is troubling, humorless, self-important, and megalomaniacal. I found him to be a repulsive man. And yet, to adapt the cliché, it was his world. He just wanted to keep us from living in it.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles has now taken in the documentary. To give readers an idea of what he saw, he has highlighted “17 of the most shocking, hilarious, and downright disturbing scenes.” He itemizes them here. His colleague Thaleigha Rampersad has compiled the companion video below. The condensed version runs a manageable 3:15 and necessarily leaves a lot out.

I would add that every good story needs both a hero and a villain. Dr. Fauci is of course the hero of his own story. Senator Rand Paul is the leading villain.

Stiles is a humorist and his approach here is light-hearted. Several of the 17 items that Stiles highlights nevertheless correspond to points I made. See his enumeration in the story posted here and in the video below. Please note number 17: “Fauci claims he is totally nonpartisan and doesn’t care about politics.”