The three percent fabrication

Nicholas Meyer had Sherlock Holmes overcoming The Seven-Per-Cent Solution. Last week President Biden fabricated the billionaires’ three percent solution to the federal income tax burden. Citing an incredibly misleading release from the Biden administration, I found Biden’s three percent solution to be “Biden’s lie of the day.”

Elon Musk has now responded to Biden’s lie of the day on Twitter and readers “have added context they thought people might want to know.” Whether or not they want to know it, they should know it (and Not the Bee has more here).