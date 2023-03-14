Thought for the Day: The Persistence of Liberal Elitism

I keep getting drawn back to Jeffrey Bell’s excellent 1992 book Populism and Elitism: Politics in the Age of Equality for insights into our current scene. Even though his examples are dated, his overall interpretation and framework for understanding modern politics in democracies everywhere holds up very well. I wish Bell (d. 2018) was still with us to decode the continually developing scene.
Here’s one passage that can be easily updated for today:
It is fair to say that the liberal majority of the elite opinion stream today is far more ideologically engaged on values issues than on any other. The kind of passion that went into the battle against the Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas nominations or for abortion rights is seldom matched by liberal passion on foreign policy or economics. Liberal elites, furthermore, have been able to rally significant elements of the popular opinion stream even on values issues that seem inherently unpopular. . . It is no small thing that taking a traditional position on such matters as homosexuality or abortion confers low status in elite circles.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.