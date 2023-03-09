Thought for the Day: Uhlmann Nails Samuelson

I will never tire of recalling the greatness and insights of the late Michael Uhlmann (d. 2019), who has rightly been called “The Man Who Saved the Electoral College,” but I just came across this gem from a very old issue of National Review, where Uhlmann, while still a student at Yale, got the goods on the most famous Keynesian economist of his time, Paul Samuelson:

I can only imagine what Mike would have come up with if he’d trained his sights on Paul Krugman.