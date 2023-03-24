Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll has a list: A PATHETIC PARADE OF FIRSTS! She writes:

A few weeks ago, and covered very well here on Power Line, we had another Celebration of Firsts that we were all supposed to get excited about. I haven’t cared about very many Firsts. I felt a little touched when Sandra Day O’Connor was put on the Supreme Court because she had done very well in law school and there really truly WAS discrimination against her as a woman in the law world.

Had I been over a year old when Jackie Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier and joined the Dodgers (April 15, 1947) I’m pretty sure I would have celebrated that. The Jews of Brooklyn welcomed him with open arms and became insanely devoted Jackie fans. Not that that counted for spit to any latter day Professional Grievance Grubber with a fake African-sounding name. But it’s the truth. Another truth bomb? Jackie was a Republican!

Anyway, the particular First I am referencing was a doozy. United Airlines fielded its first all-LGBTQ ground and flight crews and announced it to the confused public. It certainly made MY day. It took off from Newark headed to Chicago with a big celebratory brunch and Mimosas in the terminal, a far cry from the little bag of impossible-to-open peanuts we get to celebrate a routine flight. Assuming it goes at all. When the Rainbow Flight landed, some firemen in Chicago made a rainbow from the water in a firehose. Awww…cute.

Who’s to say that a previous flight crew had not been completely devoid of heterosexual personnel? It never occurred to me to ask about the sexual habits of the folks getting me from Point A to Point B at 35,000 feet. Several decades ago, I read about a flight to Hawaii where a wing fell off the airplane. So I would occasionally ask about that: “Will this be a flight where the wings will be on the whole way? Because that is what I would really prefer.” Or, “What’s your best bet on whether or not we will have turbulence during dinner service?” Hahaha. I kid United. There IS no meal service any more on most flights.

The Airline assured us that this LGBTQ extravaganza was to make the flight crew more perfectly align with the sexual preferences of the traveling public. How in the world do they know the sexual preferences of the people on any given flight? I don’t fly at all any more, but when I did, I would describe a lot of the traveling public as fat, tattooed and relentless in their desire to stow inappropriate objects in the overhead compartment. What they did in the privacy of their own homes besides snack was repulsive even to contemplate.

So my interest in their sexual preferences was minimal. Also, in many, though not all, cases, it is fairly obvious. Well, except for the Q. I have no idea what Queers are, since Gay Male and Lesbian have already been taken. What the Q does and with whom is a big mystery to me. Apparently everything with everyone and more power to “them.”

Once many decades ago, a flight attendant, who was still called a stewardess then, told me with pride that we had an all-female crew – captain, co-captain and navigator! I asked her if I could go into the cockpit to congratulate them and she told me that FAA prevented it, and also, “We don’t call it that any more.” Rim shot!

That was long before “Equity” so I figured that a woman pilot would have to be extremely qualified to get any job. I wasn’t worried about the ability of the all-women crew. It’s not like you would have to worry about a guy whose qualification to run the entire Department of Transportation is that he proposed to his boyfriend in a train station. It boggles the mind to contemplate that, so best think about something else like nuclear waste being stored with the advice of a luggage thief with a bald head, high heels, and lipstick.

But the whole episode with the all gay or queer crew put me in mind of a lot of Firsts to come. Of course, we’ve already had 8 years of the First Black President and now a few thousand interminable months of The First Sort Of Blackish Brain-Dead Woman Vice President with her yellow school bus obsession and Venn Diagrams. Who, if God is not utterly fed up with us, will never become the President.

How about the First Flight of All-Heterosexual Male Flight Attendants? Guys with nametags like Gus and Billy Bob and Deke. Now I have known a fair number of gay men, what with being in show biz and wintering in Palm Springs. And I have no problem with gay men as a group. Some are charming and friendly and fun to be around; some are snotty and standoffish and wouldn’t even say “Good Morning” when I greeted them on a walk in Palm Springs.

Pretty much like heterosexual Californians. Hey, Cali, in Minnesota if someone says “Good Morning,” you are absolutely positively OBLIGATED to “Good Morning” them back. IT’S THE LAW!!! And probably also make a little pleasant chitchat about the weather. (Approved starter comments for beginners: “Hot enuf for ya?” “Cold enuf for ya?” and “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”) But, apart from that, seriously, gay guys, what’s with the abhorrence of nicknames? Every gay guy I have ever known is a Robert, a Michael, a Stephen – never just Bob, Mike and Steve.

Okay, next up could be The First WNBA Team of Elderly Jewish Women, the Baltimore Mavens. Has THAT ever been done before? No, of course not. And there’s a reason for that. Our center would be 5’3” with a one-inch vertical leap. The score against even the weakest current WNBA team would be 178-3. With the three scored on the free throw line by one of our shooting guards whose walker was flagrantly upended by an opposing player while she was in the act of shooting.

Looks like Stanford Law School is fixin’ to be the First Actually Accredited Law School to graduate a class that does not believe in Law. To say nothing of Order. Or that rotten old sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic Constitution.

I guess they will at least know something about “juice,” since the Diversity Drone who was called upon to throw gasoline on the flames wondered aloud whether allowing a guest to speak without being shouted down was a juice “worth the squeeze.” Huh? Words are my metier, but even I have no idea what this overpaid thug-supporting Leftist meant by that.

Maybe to cheer myself up, I will just replay a YouTube video of the First Man On The Moon. Now THERE was an accomplishment worth celebrating. I’m sure we’ll be learning more about this and other contributions during White Male History Months. I suggest March through January. That should be roughly sufficient to list most of the accomplishments white men brought to the Civilization Party. Especially if Jews count as White Males.