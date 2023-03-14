Trump Has Got to Stop This if He Wants to Win

Donald Trump was a great president. Despite the relentless pursuit by members of a deep state determined to remove him from office, he accomplished a great deal in four years. To name just a few of those achievements: His tax cuts and focus on deregulation triggered an economic boom. He reshaped the judiciary, made America energy independent, strengthened our military, secured our border, and stood up to China.

I voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and would vote for him again in 2024.

There’s no question America is worse off as a result of his loss in 2020.

While it’s still early days in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, at the present time, it looks like a contest between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Clearly, they are rivals and they’re expected to attack each other. That’s politics. But Trump’s incessant and childish attacks on DeSantis are backfiring.

Trump is not helping himself by calling the popular Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” “Meatball Ron,” or “Tiny D.” He’s making himself look immature and decidedly unpresidential. The insults are only reminding people of the reasons why so many independents and even some Republicans turned against him in 2020.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to attack “Ron DeSanctus” again. He praised the governorships of Rick Scott, now a Republican senator, and Charlie Crist, whom DeSantis defeated in 2018. Crist was once a Republican. In 2010, he became an independent, and in 2012, a Democrat. Trump said:

WATCH: Donald Trump praises governorships of Charlie Crist and Rick Scott in video addressing DeSantis "Florida was doing fantastically. You had a governor named Rick Scott who did a very good job. Even Charlie Crist, a Democrat, did a good job – and he had very good numbers." pic.twitter.com/KMB0nF1AKV — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 13, 2023

Yes, there’s a lot to like about living in a state like Florida, regardless of who is the governor. But DeSantis has accomplished a lot for Floridians in the past four years which is why he won reelection in a landslide last November.

Trump would help himself immensely if he would stop the attacks.