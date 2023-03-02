United Airlines Touts All-LGBTQ Flight Crew; Customers Not Amused

United Airlines took to Twitter this week to proclaim that an all-LGBTQ+ crew had just completed a flight from San Francisco to Sydney. A video inside the tweet showed two employees unveiling the image of a koala bear – wearing heart-shaped sunglasses – waving an enormous LGBTQ flag on the side of the aircraft.

The airline may have been surprised to learn that for many passengers, safety trumps diversity. Although there were a few who applauded this momentous occasion, for those more concerned with reaching their destination in one piece, it landed like a lead balloon.

“Oh, thank God. Every time I fly, the only thing I worry about is ‘who do the crew members like to have sex with?’ As long as that’s the focus of the airlines, I know I’m in good hands,” one flyer wrote.

Another replied, “I don’t care how many boxes your crew checks, but what I do care about is their qualifications. You made it clear that an all-LGBTQ+ crew was your number one priority above safety and qualifications. I will never fly United Airlines again.”

This 🐨 flew from San Francisco ➡️ Sydney with an all-LGBTQ+ crew for 🌎 Pride in partnership with @VirginAustralia. 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/7gNkZN4Iqw — United Airlines (@united) February 28, 2023

Two years ago, United announced that “50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade” would be “women or people of color.” They went on to say, “Our flight deck should reflect the diverse group of people on board our planes every day.”

While the left’s prioritization of equity and diversification over merit in corporate hiring decisions may be inconsequential in some industries, this growing trend in the airline industry is frightening and potentially deadly.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson drew attention to the dark side of this practice several weeks ago. In the video below, he points out that airlines are “dramatically lowering hiring standards for pilots and for air traffic controllers” and warned that “at some point, many people are going to die” as a result.

Carlson described several “near disasters” that have occurred in just the past few months that should have all Americans concerned about the aviation industry’s adoption of these new standards.

Last month, for example, a United Airlines flight was just about to touch down at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, when a second plane began taxiing right into its path. The United pilot then “aborted the landing so dramatically that people on board were terrified.”

Carlson read an account of the current situation written by a veteran United Airlines pilot in December. He provided some chilling details about the consequences of the airlines’ walk on the woke side:

[Name redacted] just told me about a B-triple-seven off Maui that almost crashed two nights ago. Both pilots became disoriented and pulled out of a dive 300 feet above the water, pulling two and a half G’s. … I’m just home from Denver training center. There are some real horror stories out there about United, but management is hell-bent on just ignoring what is going on. The investigation is still on-going. … but the Captain of the Maui flight was brand new. There was a new-hire First Officer, and my understanding is that we almost lost an airplane for no good reason. Both have been sent back to go through the 4-week course. … The new-hire first officer on my fleet is a nightmare. It took him 50 hours to get through Initial Operating Experience. Worse yet, talking to his instructor, out of his 25 landings in the simulator, 15 ended up in the dirt. Not one of them was on the centerline of the runway. They said his radio work is like that of a private pilot. He has no situational awareness.

Airlines are dramatically lower hiring standards for pilots in the name of equity. At some point, many people are going to die because of this. pic.twitter.com/1lBMU5D0LG — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 15, 2023

Although it’s never a good idea to put equity or diversity ahead of merit in any hiring decision, few would argue this practice makes sense in the airline industry where a minor pilot error could result in the deaths of hundreds of passengers.

Corporations need to understand that not all of their customers are woke. They may also be surprised to find that not all Democrats are woke.

I’m pretty sure that even liberals are more interested in making it to their destination safely than they are in the sexual orientation, race or gender of their pilot.