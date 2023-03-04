“What price Churchill?” was the question famously posed by the poster that appeared in the Strand in the last week of July 1939. The Daily Mirror asked: “The writing on the wall? This giant poster is causing considerable comment.”

The poster was a plea for Churchill’s leadership. He was finally summoned to serve as Prime Minister upon Neville Chamberlain resignation on May 10, 1940. Churchill recalled in his history of the war: “I felt as if I were walking with destiny, and that all my past life had been but a preparation for this hour and for this trial.”

By contrast, President Biden is something of a wrecking ball. All his past life has been but a preparation for the damage he is doing. It can’t be much of an overstatement to observe that everything he “knows” is wrong.

If we ask What price Biden?, it is to seek a reckoning of the cost. The cost in financial terms must be the least of it, but it is nevertheless unthinkably enormous. Today’s New York Post editorial places a number on the financial cost to New York City of Biden’s erasure of our southern border:

Nearly Five. Million. Dollars. Per Day. That obscene figure is how much some 30,000 illegal immigrants cost New York City, per Mayor Adams’ emergency management honcho Zach Iscol. The ultimate two-year tab is projected to exceed $4 billion. It already hit $500 million in mid-February. And there’s every reason to think they’ll keep coming.

The editorial touches on the “the vast human cost [Biden is] imposing” in its concluding sentence: “beyond sickening.”