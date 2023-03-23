When Did the Scots Go Crazy?

There are certain peoples that one has long thought of as solid and common-sensical. Like the Australians and the Scots. But those images have been tarnished badly in recent years. In Australia’s case, it was one of the world’s most maniacal (and futile) covid shutdowns. In Scotland, it is the weird gender virus. The Telegraph has the appalling story:

Scottish children as young as 11 are being taught in school that they are “queer” if they do not yet know their sexual orientation, it has emerged.

A few observations:

1) How in Hell does this subject even come up in school in (for the U.S.) the 5th grade?

2) Eleven year olds don’t have much of a sexual orientation. This seems like an obvious attempt to groom them into a deviant path.

3) If there is something more cruel than telling an 11 or 12 year old boy that he is queer, I can’t think what it would be.

A separate “gender neutral language guide” prepared for staff at another Scottish school, Wick High in Caithness, tells staff not to use terms such as mother, brother or sister to avoid upsetting pupils who identify as trans.

“Trans” people don’t have mothers, brothers or sisters? This is insanity, obviously, but insanity with a sinister purpose.

Kate Forbes, one of the contenders to take over from Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister, admitted this week that she had been inundated with complaints from parents of children as young as four who had come home confused about their gender after lessons.

Four year olds are relatively easy to confuse, but again: how in God’s name does this even come up?

The Scottish government has developed a bizarre theory of sex that it is trying to impose on that country’s children:

It tells children they are born as “one of three things, male, female or intersex” and “this is your biological sex”. Intersex is a term used to describe people with rare genetic conditions causing differences in sex development (DSDs) but it is not a distinct biological sex.

There is much more at the link. What I can’t figure out is, how did this regime of gender absurdity spread across the globe? You can think of it as a virus, but that is just a metaphor. Intellectual fads spread in concrete ways, mostly involving (I think) international academia. When the word goes out that it is time for a particular fad to be adopted, academics more or less world-wide fall into lockstep.

Even in what used to be sensible places, like Scotland.