Who’s Deceptive?

Tucker Carlson launched Round Two of the January 6 tapes last night. Betsy Stauffer is working on a longer post on the latest revelations, along with the crazed (but revealing) calls for censorship from the likes of Chuck Schumer. For the moment, I just want to note one point.

Democrats have voiced a faux concern that there might be something suspicious about Carlson’s editing of the clips he shows on his program. Of course, there is no evidence of that. On the contrary, it looks as though the people who have deceptively edited January 6 footage are the Democrats, through their risible “January 6 Committee.”

Carlson’s team says the J6 committee added audio to silent CCTV footage, inserting screams and other crowd mayhem sounds, to make it seem more ominous.

The Democrats’ fake investigation of the January 6 demonstration has been shot through with dishonesty from the beginning. The master deception, fueled by selective release of video clips while barring public access to the rest, was the claim that the protest constituted a “violent insurrection,” despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of protesters, including those who were allowed into the Capitol, were entirely peaceful, despite the fact that not a single one of the alleged insurrectionists remembered to bring a firearm, and despite the fact that there is no conceivable way the “insurrectionists” could have overthrown the government, no matter how long they milled around the Capitol building.

The whole “January 6” narrative is a hoax and a fraud. Kudos to Tucker Carlson for exposing it as such.