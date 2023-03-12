Yellen not sayin’

At NRO Jim Geraghty documents the quotable quotes of Janet Yellen (not) speaking to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on Deface the Nation this morning:

On whether the U.S. government will need to intervene and take emergency measures because of SVB failure: “I’ve been working all weekend with our banking regulators to design appropriate policies to address this situation. I can’t really provide further details at this time.”

On whether depositors will be paid back in full: “Look, I’m not going to comment on the details of the situation at this point. I simply want to say that we’re very aware of the problems that depositors will have, many of them are small businesses that employ people across the country.”

On the impact on Silicon Valley and technological innovation: “So, I really can’t comment on what the impact will be. I think it depends on how this situation is resolved. And that’s something that we’re working on.”

On whether there are signs the bank was poorly managed: “The FDIC has placed this bank in receivership and will be working over the weekend to manage its resolution. And in the meantime, I really can’t comment on details about the situation of this bank.”

On whether the Federal Reserve will be able to continue raising interest rates if there’s a significant risk to regional banks: “Well, Margaret, the Federal Reserve is independent and charged with making judgments about what the appropriate course of action is, to address financial risks, and also to achieve their inflation and employment goals. And I’m not going to comment on what the appropriate response is for them.”