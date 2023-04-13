13 ways of looking at disinformation

Last week Tablet published Jacob Siegel’s “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century.” Subhead accompanied by the profile of a blackbird’s head: “Thirteen ways of looking at disinformation.” (The subhead and graphic allude to the Wallace Stevens poem). Siegel’s magnum opus runs to some 13,000 words. The introduction is followed by a table of contents with links to the chapters:

I. Russophobia Returns, Unexpectedly: The Origins of Contemporary “Disinformation” II. Trump’s Election: “It’s Facebook’s Fault” III. Why Do We Need All This Data About People? IV. The Internet: From Darling to Demon V. Russiagate! Russiagate! Russiagate! VI. Why the Post-9/11 “War on Terror” Never Ended VII. The Rise of “Domestic Extremists” VIII. The NGO Borg IX. COVID-19 X. Hunter’s Laptops: The Exception to the Rule XI. The New One-Party State XII. The End of Censorship XIII. After Democracy Appendix: The Disinfo Dictionary

It is essential (weekend) reading.

Matt Taibbi followed up with Siegel in the Racket News post/interview “Tablet’s Grand Opus on the Anti-Disinformation Complex.” Taibbi has also produced that post in podcast/video form (below, narrated by Jared Moore).

Taibbi’s introduction to the interview is particularly useful. Taibbi writes: “Siegel’s Tablet article is the enterprise effort at describing the whole anti-disinformation elephant I’ve been hoping for years someone in journalism would take on.”