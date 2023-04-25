A Twitter Files footnote (18)

If you’ve been following our coverage of the Twitter Files, or following the Twitter Files themselves on your own, you know that Hamilton 68 was an offshoot or tributary of the Russia hoax. Here is a contemporaneous 2017 Reuters story on the launch of the Hamilton 68 site.

It may seem obscure, but Matt Taibbi has just posted the useful video companion below depicting MSNBC repeating Hamilton 68 lies 279 times in 11 minutes. If you can detach from the underlying outrage, you can appreciate the production values of the video by Matt Orfalea. At his Racket News site, Taibbi has posted the video with a special report he calls “Eleven Minutes of Media Falsehoods, Just On One Subject, Just On One Station.” Subhead: “This special report hoped to make a list of all the editors’ notes and retractions that would be needed because of the #TwitterFiles. The problem turned out to be too big to count.”

Orfalea’s related Twitter Files thread is accessible via the tweet below.