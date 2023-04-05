Posted on April 5, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Law

About the hush money case

The pseudonymous Adam Mill has an excellent American Greatness column “Seven Things You Don’t Know About the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case.” It’s more prosaic than “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird,” but more informative in a current events kind of way. Even if you’ve been following the commentary on the indictment, there are at least one or two items that may find of interest in the column. Number 7 is worth a look all by itself.

Responses