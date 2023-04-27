American Pie, Korean Style

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in Washington, meeting with Joe Biden. So far, the most newsworthy aspect of Yoon’s visit has been Joe Biden’s collaboration with the sycophant press to impersonate a mentally competent president. But let’s take two minutes out of our fight to preserve civilization to enjoy a moment of fun, courtesy of President Yoon.

During the state dinner at the White House last night, Yoon took the microphone, and, accompanied by a piano, sang the opening minute and a half or so of “American Pie.” He’s pretty good. How he happens to know that song remains, as far as I know, unexplained, but it is a nice bit of cross-cultural entertainment:

South Korean President Yoon surprises the crowd at the White House state dinner by singing what he said was one of his favorite songs, “American Pie” “I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden says pic.twitter.com/u2Pwn3g12x — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 27, 2023



The performance wasn’t spontaneous; Biden presented President Yoon with a guitar signed by Don McLean. But it was sweet, nevertheless.