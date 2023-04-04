American Universities Coddle and Encourage Anti-Semitism

Let’s take in two news items that don’t appear related on the surface.

First, Inside Higher Ed reported recently that anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses increased 41 percent in 2022, adding “That is greater than the 36 percent increase in incidents in the United States over all.”

Second, yesterday the Washington Post published an article from a third-year Stanford Law student that claims the bulk of Stanford law students are really moderates who are turned off by the extremists of both sides (“far-right students,” the author claims, “make up a small and unpopular camp” because, sure, the Stanford Federalist Society has heckled so many visiting speakers over the years), culminating with the Rodney King Injunction: can’t we all just get along?

But this paragraph gives away the real problem:

Expressing nuance about certain matters — whether on Israel or policing — is essentially taboo for anyone who doesn’t want to invite social ostracizing.