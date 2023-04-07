The Biden administration has rendered its final judgement on our catastrophic exit from Afghanistan. Insofar as it went poorly, you will be shocked to learn, it was Trump’s fault. The Washington Free Beacon’s Ben Wilson reports on the administration’s unclassified National Security Council summary that was released yesterday.

NSC spokesman John Kirby answered questions at a press conference minutes after the summary was released. The White House has posted transcript of the press briefing here. The administration didn’t want reporters to have too long to digest the summary’s transparent absurdities before Kirby fielded their questions. Even so, however, Kirby was put on the spot sufficiently that he went full Baghdad Bob. Here is one example.

KIRBY: "This idea…is just LUDICROUS! That we left millions of dollars of stuff in Afghanistan?! We didn't!" pic.twitter.com/REstvHCKAj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2023

Indeed, Kirby repeatedly went beyond Baghdad Bob — why do I persist in typing Baghdad Bog? — in the briefing. So far as we know, no one is to be fired for any flaws in the withdrawal because it all went down so well. Video of the 90-minute press briefing is posted here on YouTube and here on C-SPAN.