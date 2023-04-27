Biden cheat sheet: Situation normal

President Biden’s cheat sheet at yesterday’s press conference had an accurate paraphrase of the question that was to be asked Los Angeles Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian. Biden’s cheat sheet anticipated that Subramanian would ask this question when Biden called on her first: “How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?”

This is the question Subramanian actually asked when Biden called on her first: “Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China. But your rules again- — against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?”

The Los Angeles Times has now issued a statement. Vice president of communications Hillary Manning provided the statement to Fox News: “Our reporter did not submit any questions in advance of the Q&A with President Biden. Courtney Subramanian covers the White House for the Los Angeles Times. As such, she is in regular contact with the White House press office seeking information for her reporting. You would have to ask the White House who prepared the document for the president and why they included that question.”

The statement calls for a Clintonian interpretation. It depends on the meaning of “submit.”

Asked about it by Jacqui Heinrich at today’s White House press briefing, KJP asserted that it was “entirely normal” for Biden to have the paraphrase of Subramanian’s question on hand in the cheat sheet. Again, I think KJP’s comment calls for a Clintonian — or perhaps a Pickwickian — interpretation.