Biden comes to town

President Biden came to town and whooped it up with Democratic officeholders including Tim Walz, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Angie Craig, and Ilhan Omar. Keith Ellison was not available for comment. What a crew.

Biden spoke at the Cummins plant in Fridley. The White House has posted the text of his remarks here. Biden played a golden oldie in this passage:

And already, nearly 200,000 Minnesota families now have affordable high-speed Internet they didn’t have two years ago because of the infrastructure law. And these investments mean — by the way, you moms and dads who didn’t have that Internet available to you, next time your kid has to do homework online, you don’t have pull up in front of a McDonald’s and work off their power. I’m not joking.

His McDonald’s spiel appears to go back to a 2013 Wall Street Journal story dating to Year Five of the Obama Era. The Journal story highlighted the cost of Internet service rather than its availability, but Biden is hazy on the details at this stage of his life.

Invoking the availability of Internet at McDonald’s for something like the tenth time since the start of his administration, Biden celebrated the gusher of federal spending (“investments”) he has unleashed:

All these investments mean that now, if you’re — if you grow up in Minnesota or you go to a school in Minnesota, you can stay in Minnesota. The we- — the Midwest is coming back screaming. Good jobs you can raise a family on. You don’t have to hear your son or daughter say, “Mom, I love it here, but there’s no work for me. I got to leave.”

It’s a shame we can’t get a fact-check on Biden’s rambling fantasia. Minnesota residents don’t exactly “got to leave,” as Biden eloquently put it, but they are leaving. Minnesota lost 20,000 residents to other states in 2022. Why might that be? No one asked and Biden wasn’t saying.