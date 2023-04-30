The Left has launched a comprehensive war on modern agriculture. One aspect of that war consists of attacks on animal husbandry, which to some degree ties in with longstanding crank theories espoused by vegans and others. However, contemporary attacks on meat are mostly climate-based. As such, they are dangerous to your family’s health.

The Telegraph reports:

Meat is crucial for human health, scientists have warned, as they called for an end to the “zealotry” pushing vegetarian and vegan diets. Dozens of experts were asked to look into the science behind claims that meat eating causes disease and is harmful for the planet in a special issue of Animal Frontiers. They warned that it is difficult to replace the nutritional content of meat, arguing that poorer communities with low meat intake often suffer from stunting, wasting and anaemia driven by a lack of vital nutrients and protein.

***

…[R]esearchers argue that unprocessed meat delivers most of the vitamin B12 intake in human diets, plays a major role in supplying retinol, omega-3 fatty acids and minerals such as iron and zinc, as well as important compounds for metabolism, such as taurine and creatine. In one paper published in the issue, experts found no good evidence to support red meat being dangerous below intakes of 75g per day, and argued that the link between red meat and disease vanished when part of a healthy diet, suggesting it was the rest of the diet that was fuelling health problems. Dr Alice Stanton, of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, one of the authors of the review, said: “The peer-reviewed evidence published reaffirms that [the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Risk Factors Report] which claimed that consumption of even tiny amounts of red meat harms health is fatally scientifically flawed. “In fact, removing fresh meat and dairy from diets would harm human health. Women, children, the elderly and low income would be particularly negatively impacted.”

Anti-science liberals deny that human beings are male and female, so it isn’t a stretch for them to deny that we are omnivores, too. But people have always wanted to eat meat and dairy products. Only poverty has prevented them from doing so, and effects on health are predictably harmful.

Liberals are desperately trying to make our lives worse. (Not their lives, necessarily, but ours.) Their attack on meat, along with related wars against fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, are intended to make our diets both much worse and vastly more expensive–the usual liberal double whammy.

Don’t let them do it. Eat meat! And understand that meat prices are rising because of liberal policies that are deliberately intended to worsen your family’s diet. Don’t let them get away with it.