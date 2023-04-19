Fetterman Returns—Oh, Snap

John Fetterman is back at the Senate. Here he is arriving yesterday:
A lot of people have made much of this next picture, suggesting there’s a body double. But in fact the photo on the right was taken before Fetterman’s stroke last year.
Decide for yourself.
In the meantime, Fetterman presided over a hearing today about reauthorizing the SNAP program, the successor to Food Stamps. See if you think he’s just trying to make Dianne Feinstein look good:
John Fetterman is back today as a Senate subcommittee chair, listen to his opening statement.
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 19, 2023
Normally I wouldn’t dump on someone with serious medical issues, but since Democrats insisted in pushing this farce on the nation, they deserve this:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.