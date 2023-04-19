Fetterman Returns—Oh, Snap

John Fetterman is back at the Senate. Here he is arriving yesterday:

A lot of people have made much of this next picture, suggesting there’s a body double. But in fact the photo on the right was taken before Fetterman’s stroke last year.

Decide for yourself.

In the meantime, Fetterman presided over a hearing today about reauthorizing the SNAP program, the successor to Food Stamps. See if you think he’s just trying to make Dianne Feinstein look good:

John Fetterman is back today as a Senate subcommittee chair, listen to his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/t8ke3nnhkm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 19, 2023

Normally I wouldn’t dump on someone with serious medical issues, but since Democrats insisted in pushing this farce on the nation, they deserve this: