Fighting For Freedom, Together

No one considers Minnesota to be a leader in anything good these days, but there are a few exceptions. For one thing, our state perhaps sets the standard for collaboration among conservative organizations. Rather than jealously guarding turf, we constantly work together to promote conservative ideas and fight back against leftism. What follows is a good example.

Alpha News is Minnesota’s alternative news source. It relentlessly covers the stories that liberal media would rather sweep under the rug. Some of those stories originate with American Experiment. And Alpha provides a forum for a number of other conservatives and conservative groups, in the form of video podcasts.

One of those groups is the Upper Midwest Law Center, Minnesota’s public interest law firm. Scott is on the board of Alpha News, and I am on the board of UMLC, as well, of course, as running American Experiment. My friend James Dickey, senior trial counsel at UMLC, hosts that group’s Alpha News podcast, and a week ago I appeared as a guest on that program.

This is the video, which Alpha will send out imminently. It provides insight into the ways in which Minnesota’s conservatives are fighting to bring our state back from the brink. It also exemplifies the collaboration among multiple conservative groups which is an important source of strength. I hope you enjoy it:

This is Kofi Montzka’s testimony against the Ethnic Studies bill in Minnesota’s legislature, which we refer to in the video. Pushed out by American Experiment, it has been viewed, on various platforms, close to two million times:

James and I also talked about the Center’s Freedom Rally at the state Capitol. These are some highlights from that event in which four or five conservative groups participated along with American Experiment:

An enormous amount of money, mostly from East Coast and West Coast leftists, is being spent to keep Minnesota in the blue column. We conservatives have only a fraction of the far Left’s resources, but by banding together we are able to fight back effectively. If you want to help us, you can go here to support Center of the American Experiment, here to support Upper Midwest Law Center, and here to support Alpha News.