Governor: Please Stay Away

On Saturday night, Pope County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen was murdered in the line of duty, shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance. Two other officers were wounded. Governor Tim Walz phoned Owen’s widow to offer condolences. Alpha News reports on what happened next:

The widow of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night has told Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz he is not welcome at her husband’s funeral. Deputy Owen’s wife, Shannon, confirmed to Alpha News that when Gov. Walz called to offer his condolences, she told him not to show up on Saturday because “he does not support law enforcement.” Her family also stands by the decision and said Deputy Owen would want it that way.

Liberals have been making war on law enforcement for a while now, as officers and their families are well aware.

Initially, state flags were not dropped to half mast in Deputy Owen’s honor:

Some law enforcement support groups and family members began to ask why flags were not lowered to half-staff by Monday in honor of Deputy Owen. They called and emailed the governor’s office making the request. Finally, by Tuesday afternoon, Walz responded.

That is, three days after Deputy Owen was murdered in the line of duty. Why is this significant? Because Walz orders flags lowered rather promiscuously. It all depends on his political agenda:

LE families asking why @GovTimWalz has yet to ask flags be lowered for Dep. Josh Owen. Walz also never did for the fallen WI officers. “I am absolutely disgusted,” one officer’s wife said. She wants ppl to contact state house & senate reps asap. Walz ordered these day of: pic.twitter.com/sIL13HEIvH — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) April 18, 2023



Generally speaking, liberals hate the rule of law. Their contempt for law enforcement is but one aspect of that extremist ideology.