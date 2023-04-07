Have we reached peak madness?

The trans movement may not be the culmination of the culture war. It probably isn’t. I just lack the imagination to discern what out next stop might be.

If we haven’t reached peak madness, we have at least hit bingo on the trans insanity card. Happily ignorant of Dylan Mulvaney — the New York Post has a useful backgrounder here — I now learn that he has secured a deal with Nike as a sports bra model even though he “sports” a male appendage and his “transition” to “womanhood” appears not to have gone beyond the possible sprouting of nipples.

Can you top that?

Well, maybe with a little help from President Biden’s National Endowment for the Humanities. At the Washington Free Beacon Collin Anderson reports: “Hola, Homosaurus: Biden Admin Shells Out Six Figures To Translate Gay Dictionary Into Spanish.” Collin does not go gently into that good night: “The Biden administration is spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to translate the Homosaurus, a self-described ‘vocabulary of LGBTQ+ terms’ that includes phrases such as ‘anal fisting’ and ‘jizz,’ into Spanish, documents show.” Collin checked in with the NEH. As you may have guessed: “The National Endowment for [the] Humanities did not return a request for comment.” Read the whole thing here.

Circling back to Dylan Mulvaney, we learn that Anheuser-Busch has recently entered into a partnership deal with him to represent Bud Light. Michael Ramirez captures the madness in his cartoon of the day: “Budweiser identity crisis.” See Michael’s Substack newsletter here.

Copyright Ⓒ 2023 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.