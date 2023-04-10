Heavy thoughts about Bud Light

Steve posted the heavy thoughts of Bud Light VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid here yesterday. I love the condescending sing-song she brings to her “explanation” of the current Bud Light marketing campaign. “We need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand….What does evolve and elevate mean?” Heavy thought: “It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.”

As in “include me out,” although “appeal[ing] to women and to men” sounds pretty exclusive at this stage of our cultural evolution.

I don’t believe a word of this. It’s all about the CEI system, which needs to be “evolved” to extinction.

Heinerscheid has not yet issued a formal statement on the applicability of her thought to the Dylan Mulvaney inclusivity episode (see Newsweek correction posted here). More here.

UPDATE: Michael Ramirez comments on his own cartoon of the day: “A man who identifies as a woman, promoting swill that identifies as beer, is igniting a national debate on how far WOKE and identity politics should dictate the norms of our society.”