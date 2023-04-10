Heavy thoughts about Bud Light

Steve posted the heavy thoughts of Bud Light VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid here yesterday. I love the condescending sing-song she brings to her “explanation” of the current Bud Light marketing campaign. “We need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand….What does evolve and elevate mean?” Heavy thought: “It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.”
As in “include me out,” although “appeal[ing] to women and to men” sounds pretty exclusive at this stage of our cultural evolution.
I don’t believe a word of this. It’s all about the CEI system, which needs to be “evolved” to extinction.
Heinerscheid has not yet issued a formal statement on the applicability of her thought to the Dylan Mulvaney inclusivity episode (see Newsweek correction posted here). More here.
UPDATE: Michael Ramirez comments on his own cartoon of the day: “A man who identifies as a woman, promoting swill that identifies as beer, is igniting a national debate on how far WOKE and identity politics should dictate the norms of our society.”
Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.
How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu
