Include us out

I wrote about the use the Biden White House has found in the expulsion of two Democrats from the Tennessee House in “Number 1 fan of the men from TN.” How many ways could they get their hustle on? That was the question. Herewith a footnote.

Politico Playbook purports to take us behind the scenes of Vice President Harris’s hop on the Nashville bandwagon last week. The Playbook reporters are faithful scribes recording what they are told. I found this to be illuminating an illuminating addendum:

Worth noting: Although some conservative commentators have criticized Harris for not meeting with the families affected by last month’s shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, a White House aide tells Playbook that the families were invited, and that they “offered blessings” but ultimately couldn’t make it.

Do Harris’s retainers think that this portrays her or them or the Biden White House in a flattering light? How big of her to offer to work the families into her busy schedule of Nashville demagogy and conferences and demonstrations. The families seem to me somewhat more sapient than Harris et al.